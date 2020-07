Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**Pre Leasing for August 2020 Move In** 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cottonwood Creek built in 2016 with tons of upgrades, 2 car finished garage with epoxy floor, fenced yard backs up to greenbelt for added privacy, sprinkler system and landscaped yard, neighborhood lake and park 1 block over, Bowie Elementary located in the subdivision, San Marcos High School in very close proximity.