212 Scott St Available 04/12/19 Walk To Campus, Walk To Local Shops and Eateries, New Countertops and Appliances! - Live, Work, Eat and Play in this spacious townhome that is only blocks from shopping, TxState Campus, downtown San Marcos, the river, groceries and more. Master bedroom down stairs with a walk in closet, two very large secondary bedrooms upstairs with a "Jack and Jill" bath, and multiple closets for each bedroom. An open and skylit kitchen, dining and living room with a grand fireplace. A cozy back yard and sitting area, 2 car garage and 2 car driveway.



Kitchen and Bathrooms feature new stone counter tops, new sinks and new appliances.



Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485

Occupied - 24 hour notice desired



(RLNE3709855)