212 Scott St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

212 Scott St

212 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 Scott Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Heritage

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
212 Scott St Available 04/12/19 Walk To Campus, Walk To Local Shops and Eateries, New Countertops and Appliances! - Live, Work, Eat and Play in this spacious townhome that is only blocks from shopping, TxState Campus, downtown San Marcos, the river, groceries and more. Master bedroom down stairs with a walk in closet, two very large secondary bedrooms upstairs with a "Jack and Jill" bath, and multiple closets for each bedroom. An open and skylit kitchen, dining and living room with a grand fireplace. A cozy back yard and sitting area, 2 car garage and 2 car driveway.

Kitchen and Bathrooms feature new stone counter tops, new sinks and new appliances.

Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485
Occupied - 24 hour notice desired

(RLNE3709855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

