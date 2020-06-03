All apartments in San Marcos
206 Scott Street
206 Scott Street

206 Scott Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 Scott Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
Perfect downtown location with a greenhouse feel! A unique floor plan in this move-in ready townhouse. Living area has stone fireplace wall up to second floor. Beautiful wood door sliders open to an intimate courtyard w/an outdoor bar, canopied outdoor living area & a separate Gazebo for the spa. Downstairs bedroom features walk-in closet & adjoins large full bath. Kitchen open to dining & sunroom. Upstairs master bedroom views sunroom windows on 2nd level and down to living areas.
Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Scott Street have any available units?
206 Scott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Scott Street have?
Some of 206 Scott Street's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 Scott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Scott Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 Scott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 206 Scott Street offer parking?
No, 206 Scott Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Scott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Scott Street have a pool?
No, 206 Scott Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 206 Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Scott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

