206 Scott Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard hot tub

Perfect downtown location with a greenhouse feel! A unique floor plan in this move-in ready townhouse. Living area has stone fireplace wall up to second floor. Beautiful wood door sliders open to an intimate courtyard w/an outdoor bar, canopied outdoor living area & a separate Gazebo for the spa. Downstairs bedroom features walk-in closet & adjoins large full bath. Kitchen open to dining & sunroom. Upstairs master bedroom views sunroom windows on 2nd level and down to living areas.

Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.