202 Gambel Oak Way

Amenities

granite counters parking stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Call Danny Adams with Renters Warehouse at 512-658-0632 with questions or to schedule a showing!! Two story, three bedroom, two and a half bath home in the amazing Blanco Vista subdivision! Tons of natural light floods this home! Large kitchen with space for a dining room table. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, including refrigerator. Half bath downstairs with laundry closet. (NO WASHER/DRYER0) Good storage/closet space. Three bedrooms, two full baths upstairs. NIce open backyard with parking pad. (no garage)...LAWN CARE INCLUDED!!