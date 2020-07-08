All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1600 North Interstate 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1600 North Interstate 35
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

1600 North Interstate 35

1600 I 35 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1600 I 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
1 Month Free for asap move ins!!!
W/D included!
Stainless Steel Appliances for under $900!?!
New 13-Series AC Units
Only a $150 deposit!

For more information call or text Cody @ 5l2-2l6-3402
or visit my website at: www.ApartmentsInSanMarcos.com
Licensed real estate agent with Apartment Pros.

Pricing and availability are subject to change at the apartment's discretion.
Call me for an up to the minute update on current price and availability.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1600-n-interstate-35-san-marcos-tx-78666-usa/d7872a4f-bd94-422e-8d30-4dca3161673e

(RLNE5759740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have any available units?
1600 North Interstate 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 North Interstate 35 have?
Some of 1600 North Interstate 35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 North Interstate 35 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 North Interstate 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 North Interstate 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 offers parking.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 has a pool.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have accessible units?
No, 1600 North Interstate 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District