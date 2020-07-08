Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Marcos
San Marcos, TX
1600 North Interstate 35
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM
1600 North Interstate 35
1600 I 35
No Longer Available
Location
1600 I 35, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
1 Month Free for asap move ins!!!
W/D included!
Stainless Steel Appliances for under $900!?!
New 13-Series AC Units
Only a $150 deposit!
For more information call or text Cody @ 5l2-2l6-3402
or visit my website at: www.ApartmentsInSanMarcos.com
Licensed real estate agent with Apartment Pros.
Pricing and availability are subject to change at the apartment's discretion.
Call me for an up to the minute update on current price and availability.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1600-n-interstate-35-san-marcos-tx-78666-usa/d7872a4f-bd94-422e-8d30-4dca3161673e
(RLNE5759740)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have any available units?
1600 North Interstate 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1600 North Interstate 35 have?
Some of 1600 North Interstate 35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1600 North Interstate 35 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 North Interstate 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 North Interstate 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 offers parking.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 has a pool.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have accessible units?
No, 1600 North Interstate 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 North Interstate 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 North Interstate 35 has units with dishwashers.
