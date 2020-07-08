158 Preston Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The house offers an open floor plan w many windows that allow plenty of natural light. The 1st floor offers a large living room, kitchen, dining, half-bath, & laundry area. The 2nd floor features two large beds, two full baths, & a balcony! The master bedroom has a view of the backyard w a sitting area by the window, walk-in shower, & walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is very spacious too & has a view of the balcony! The back yard is great for entertaining. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.