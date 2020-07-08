All apartments in San Marcos
158 Preston Trail
158 Preston Trail

158 Preston Trail · No Longer Available
Location

158 Preston Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The house offers an open floor plan w many windows that allow plenty of natural light. The 1st floor offers a large living room, kitchen, dining, half-bath, & laundry area. The 2nd floor features two large beds, two full baths, & a balcony! The master bedroom has a view of the backyard w a sitting area by the window, walk-in shower, & walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is very spacious too & has a view of the balcony! The back yard is great for entertaining. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Preston Trail have any available units?
158 Preston Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 Preston Trail have?
Some of 158 Preston Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Preston Trail currently offering any rent specials?
158 Preston Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Preston Trail pet-friendly?
No, 158 Preston Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 158 Preston Trail offer parking?
Yes, 158 Preston Trail offers parking.
Does 158 Preston Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Preston Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Preston Trail have a pool?
No, 158 Preston Trail does not have a pool.
Does 158 Preston Trail have accessible units?
No, 158 Preston Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Preston Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Preston Trail has units with dishwashers.

