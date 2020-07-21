All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 1321 W San Antonio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
1321 W San Antonio
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

1321 W San Antonio

1321 West San Antonio Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1321 West San Antonio Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Westover

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Diamond in the Historical District - This house is a must see in the historic San Marcos District. Owner completely rebuilt the unit from the ground up a couple years ago. The home is walking/biking distance to local eats, shops and entertainment. This modern industrial house features refurbished bowling lanes as countertops and stairs, hand painted bathroom tiles, two living room areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, front and back deck area, tankless water heater and the washer dryer unit is included.

Looking for quiet tenants to enjoy this home as if it was their own. Sorry not really interested in pets.

Call Diane to schedule showing or for further details: 512-757-9921

Check out our website for other properties we have available, JoelBarnardAndAssociates.com

(RLNE4207354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 W San Antonio have any available units?
1321 W San Antonio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 W San Antonio have?
Some of 1321 W San Antonio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 W San Antonio currently offering any rent specials?
1321 W San Antonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 W San Antonio pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 W San Antonio is pet friendly.
Does 1321 W San Antonio offer parking?
No, 1321 W San Antonio does not offer parking.
Does 1321 W San Antonio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 W San Antonio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 W San Antonio have a pool?
No, 1321 W San Antonio does not have a pool.
Does 1321 W San Antonio have accessible units?
No, 1321 W San Antonio does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 W San Antonio have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 W San Antonio does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University