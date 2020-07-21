1321 W San Antonio

Amenities

Diamond in the Historical District - This house is a must see in the historic San Marcos District. Owner completely rebuilt the unit from the ground up a couple years ago. The home is walking/biking distance to local eats, shops and entertainment. This modern industrial house features refurbished bowling lanes as countertops and stairs, hand painted bathroom tiles, two living room areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, front and back deck area, tankless water heater and the washer dryer unit is included.



Looking for quiet tenants to enjoy this home as if it was their own. Sorry not really interested in pets.



