1309 W Hopkins Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

1309 W Hopkins Street

1309 Hopkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Westover

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath on Hopkins. Beautiful floors and counter tops. Brand new washer and dryer. Fenced in backyard. Pets on a case by case basis. Check out the Virtual Tour to see it all. Call TX Real Estate for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 W Hopkins Street have any available units?
1309 W Hopkins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 W Hopkins Street have?
Some of 1309 W Hopkins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 W Hopkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1309 W Hopkins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 W Hopkins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 W Hopkins Street is pet friendly.
Does 1309 W Hopkins Street offer parking?
No, 1309 W Hopkins Street does not offer parking.
Does 1309 W Hopkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 W Hopkins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 W Hopkins Street have a pool?
No, 1309 W Hopkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1309 W Hopkins Street have accessible units?
No, 1309 W Hopkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 W Hopkins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 W Hopkins Street has units with dishwashers.

