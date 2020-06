Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

***Pre Leasing for July 2020 Move In***Located on the University Bus Route and ONLY 0.7 miles from TX State University this 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom property sits in a prime & highly sought after location on a large lot with mature trees. 3 full bedrooms with shared bath in hallway and additional over-sized bonus room could be uses as 4th bedroom. Covered Car Port and Laundry Hook Ups in Utility Room. Window unit in each bedroom and gas heater in bathroom and hallway. For only $1500.00 a month this property won't last long. One small pet may be negotiable at owner's discretion. Please contact management for more details.