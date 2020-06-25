122 Trestle Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two Story 2 bed/ 1.5 bath with fenced yard and 2 car garage in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village with private access to the Blanco River. 10 minute drive to Texas State University & approx 15 mins from Kyle.

2 Bed/ 1.5 Bathroom Home in well- established neighborhood with access to the Blanco River. Full size washer/ dryer included. Attached 2 car garage & fenced in backyard. Home is Energy Efficient with low cooling cost guarantee.