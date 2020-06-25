All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM

122 Trestle Tree

122 Trestle Tree · No Longer Available
Location

122 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Story 2 bed/ 1.5 bath with fenced yard and 2 car garage in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village with private access to the Blanco River. 10 minute drive to Texas State University & approx 15 mins from Kyle.
2 Bed/ 1.5 Bathroom Home in well- established neighborhood with access to the Blanco River. Full size washer/ dryer included. Attached 2 car garage & fenced in backyard. Home is Energy Efficient with low cooling cost guarantee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Trestle Tree have any available units?
122 Trestle Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Trestle Tree have?
Some of 122 Trestle Tree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Trestle Tree currently offering any rent specials?
122 Trestle Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Trestle Tree pet-friendly?
No, 122 Trestle Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 122 Trestle Tree offer parking?
Yes, 122 Trestle Tree offers parking.
Does 122 Trestle Tree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Trestle Tree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Trestle Tree have a pool?
No, 122 Trestle Tree does not have a pool.
Does 122 Trestle Tree have accessible units?
No, 122 Trestle Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Trestle Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Trestle Tree has units with dishwashers.
