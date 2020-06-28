All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:16 PM

118 Cypress

118 Cypress Ct · No Longer Available
Location

118 Cypress Ct, San Marcos, TX 78666
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Very Clean, Well Maintained Home...Built for a Family! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is 2250 sqft, built for a family and is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac. The home features tile and vinyl floors throughs, fresh paint, ceilings fans, attached two car garage and lots of curb appeal. Down stairs features open kitchen, breakfast nook, half bath, living room, family room, laundry room, pantry area and large sliding glass doors that lead to private fenced backyard and multiple mature fruit trees. Upstairs you can enjoy drinking your coffee on the patio amongst other features which include: another living room/ lounge area, oversized master suite with large walk in closet and garden tub/ shower, two childrens rooms and another full bath.

Tenant is responsible for yard and all utilities. We are looking for tenants to care for the home as if it was their own. Owner is not interested in pets, parties or problems. Looking for strong rental history. Home is zoned single family.

Call to schedule a showing today!
512-396-4580

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

