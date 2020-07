Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Majority of Utilities Included in Rent Price - This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located upstairs and is one of 4 units on the property. The unit features tile floors in main areas and carpet in living and bedrooms, central air and heat, ceiling fans and storage area.



Looking for quite tenants to compliment the other occupants. Not interested in pets, parties or problems.



Owner provides: water, sewage, trash and yard service.



(RLNE5166235)