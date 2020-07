Amenities

2/2 duplex - [not on Sagewood] - this duplex sits up against the Wonder World theme park, offering a quiet neighborhood, this 2/2 is perfect for those in need of 2 beds, upgraded, and outside of busier sections of town. Tile and carpet fill the property, and other amenities make the property attractive for starting families, or young professionals, as well as college goers.