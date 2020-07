Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Back on the Market. Tenants had a change of circumstances.



This property is also available to include water, sewer, trash, electric, gas, and quarterly pest control for $2,200 per month. Ring doorbell optional. Complete with outdoor TV, built in bar top, shaded seating area, and doggy door. Call today, won't last long.