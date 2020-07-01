All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated January 28 2020 at 3:05 AM

105 Cedargrove

105 Cedargrove · No Longer Available
Location

105 Cedargrove, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom duplex available for immediate move in. Will not pre-lease for fall. Each bedroom is available to rent at $550/bedroom and that includes electricity, water/wastewater and trash. If the full unit is leased as one lease, there is discount available. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom, all bedrooms are upstairs with living/kitchen/dining room down. Unit includes W/D and fridge and the yard is taken care of by landlord. Close to TX State and on the bus route, perfect opportunity to get out of an apartment and get something bigger! Private fenced yard out back and attached 2 car garage. What more do you need? Call Listing agent for more info or to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Cedargrove have any available units?
105 Cedargrove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Cedargrove have?
Some of 105 Cedargrove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Cedargrove currently offering any rent specials?
105 Cedargrove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Cedargrove pet-friendly?
No, 105 Cedargrove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 105 Cedargrove offer parking?
Yes, 105 Cedargrove offers parking.
Does 105 Cedargrove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Cedargrove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Cedargrove have a pool?
No, 105 Cedargrove does not have a pool.
Does 105 Cedargrove have accessible units?
No, 105 Cedargrove does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Cedargrove have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Cedargrove does not have units with dishwashers.

