105 Cedargrove

Large 3 bedroom duplex available for immediate move in. Will not pre-lease for fall. Each bedroom is available to rent at $550/bedroom and that includes electricity, water/wastewater and trash. If the full unit is leased as one lease, there is discount available. Each bedroom has an attached bathroom, all bedrooms are upstairs with living/kitchen/dining room down. Unit includes W/D and fridge and the yard is taken care of by landlord. Close to TX State and on the bus route, perfect opportunity to get out of an apartment and get something bigger! Private fenced yard out back and attached 2 car garage. What more do you need? Call Listing agent for more info or to schedule your showing today!