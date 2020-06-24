Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
8614 Lahemaa Falls
8614 Lahemaa Falls
·
No Longer Available
Location
8614 Lahemaa Falls, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4740153)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have any available units?
8614 Lahemaa Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have?
Some of 8614 Lahemaa Falls's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8614 Lahemaa Falls currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Lahemaa Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Lahemaa Falls pet-friendly?
No, 8614 Lahemaa Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls offer parking?
Yes, 8614 Lahemaa Falls offers parking.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 Lahemaa Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have a pool?
No, 8614 Lahemaa Falls does not have a pool.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have accessible units?
No, 8614 Lahemaa Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 Lahemaa Falls has units with dishwashers.
