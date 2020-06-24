All apartments in San Antonio
8614 Lahemaa Falls

8614 Lahemaa Falls · No Longer Available
Location

8614 Lahemaa Falls, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4740153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have any available units?
8614 Lahemaa Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have?
Some of 8614 Lahemaa Falls's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 Lahemaa Falls currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Lahemaa Falls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Lahemaa Falls pet-friendly?
No, 8614 Lahemaa Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls offer parking?
Yes, 8614 Lahemaa Falls offers parking.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 Lahemaa Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have a pool?
No, 8614 Lahemaa Falls does not have a pool.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have accessible units?
No, 8614 Lahemaa Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 Lahemaa Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 Lahemaa Falls has units with dishwashers.
