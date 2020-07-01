All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

900 Cactus Drive

900 Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Cactus Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Chisholm Valley West

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Round Rock Home - The covered front entry way welcomes you into the front hall with entry closet. The spacious living room offers a gas fireplace and mantle as well as sliding glass doors when enter into the sun room and fenced in back yard. The living room flows in the open dining and kitchen area boasting feature upgrades, a granite counter top and a pantry closet as well as entry into the 2 car garage. Down the hall you will find 2 guest bedrooms, a full bathroom and the master suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom.

Great Kitchen & Bathroom Features ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout ~ Room For A Garden

This is a non-smoking property

Absolutely no pets are allowed, no exceptions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5617559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Cactus Drive have any available units?
900 Cactus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Cactus Drive have?
Some of 900 Cactus Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Cactus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Cactus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Cactus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Cactus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 900 Cactus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Cactus Drive offers parking.
Does 900 Cactus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Cactus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Cactus Drive have a pool?
No, 900 Cactus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 Cactus Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Cactus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Cactus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Cactus Drive has units with dishwashers.

