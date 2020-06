Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This home is very clean and feels like new. Hand scraped wood floors. Upgraded window treatments. Harry Potter-like spaces off the bonus room. Second bed and study & Two baths down. Granite counters, Stainless appliances. Covered patio overlooking a large and level back yard with sprinkler. Community Pool, Close to Dell, Apple etc. Professionally Managed. Apply Online. Pet Fees Non-Refundable.

Contact us to schedule a showing.