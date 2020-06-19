8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

Amenities
I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin.
Lots of people have grand new years resolutions to do things like lose weight, or lose weight, or even lose weight. Really, I think that's about it. You, on the other hand have decided to be more creative. A few years back you made the commitment to take life by the horns and run with it! You've founded that startup which just raised a bunch of money, you ran that big marathon, you beat a super computer at chess, and dunked on LeBron James during a friendly basketball game (that ended up not-so-friendly). Anyways, now that you've done all this awesome stuff, you've come to the obvious conclusion that you need a super cool place to call home. You know, a sweet modern apartment in South Austin is just what you were looking for right?

Apartment Amenities
Wood-style Flooring
Nest thermostats
Private Balconies with Storage
Granite-style Countertops
9-foot Ceilings
Garden Soaking Tubs
Full-size Washer and Dryer In-home
Large Bedrooms and Bathrooms
Walk-in Closets
Renovated Apartments Available
Flexible Lease Term Options
Community Amenities
Resort-style Swimming Pool & Spa
Frisbee-golf Course
Car wash center
Community Dog Park
Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with BBQ Grills
Easy Access to Public Transportation
24-Hour Fitness Center
Yoga room with Fitness on Demand
Internet Cafe with Complimentary Wi-Fi
24-Hour Maintenance
Pet Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)