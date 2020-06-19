8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

Amenities

Lots of people have grand new years resolutions to do things like lose weight, or lose weight, or even lose weight. Really, I think that's about it. You, on the other hand have decided to be more creative. A few years back you made the commitment to take life by the horns and run with it! You've founded that startup which just raised a bunch of money, you ran that big marathon, you beat a super computer at chess, and dunked on LeBron James during a friendly basketball game (that ended up not-so-friendly). Anyways, now that you've done all this awesome stuff, you've come to the obvious conclusion that you need a super cool place to call home. You know, a sweet modern apartment in South Austin is just what you were looking for right?



Apartment Amenities



Wood-style Flooring



Nest thermostats



Private Balconies with Storage



Granite-style Countertops



9-foot Ceilings



Garden Soaking Tubs



Full-size Washer and Dryer In-home



Large Bedrooms and Bathrooms



Walk-in Closets



Renovated Apartments Available



Flexible Lease Term Options



Community Amenities



Resort-style Swimming Pool & Spa



Frisbee-golf Course



Car wash center



Community Dog Park



Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with BBQ Grills



Easy Access to Public Transportation



24-Hour Fitness Center



Yoga room with Fitness on Demand



Internet Cafe with Complimentary Wi-Fi



24-Hour Maintenance



Pet Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)



