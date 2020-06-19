All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

8301 Interstate Highway 35 Service Road North · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8301 Interstate Highway 35 Service Road North, Round Rock, TX 78728

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Apartment Amenities

Wood-style Flooring

Nest thermostats

Private Balconies with Storage

Granite-style Countertops

9-foot Ceilings

Garden Soaking Tubs

Full-size Washer and Dryer In-home

Large Bedrooms and Bathrooms

Walk-in Closets

Renovated Apartments Available

Flexible Lease Term Options

Community Amenities

Resort-style Swimming Pool & Spa

Frisbee-golf Course

Car wash center

Community Dog Park

Outdoor Entertainment Lounge with BBQ Grills

Easy Access to Public Transportation

24-Hour Fitness Center

Yoga room with Fitness on Demand

Internet Cafe with Complimentary Wi-Fi

24-Hour Maintenance

Pet Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have any available units?
8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have?
Some of 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd does offer parking.
Does 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd has a pool.
Does 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd has accessible units.
Does 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 S IH 35 Frontage Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
