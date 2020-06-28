7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

LOCATION!! Minutes from IH-35&TX-45, Less than 5 min to schools, shopping and medical facilities. 15 min to the Domain. Condo is a end unit so only 1 shared wall. The property features many upgraded finishes including Omegastone countertops, under-cabinet lighting, upgraded hardwood floors and all SS appliances. Dual vanities in the master, bonus 2nd living area upstairs which could double as a office/movie theater (pre-wired) space. Epoxied double car garage and extra storage space. Hurry while it lasts!



(RLNE5575558)