7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701

7220 Wyoming Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7220 Wyoming Springs Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
LOCATION!! Minutes from IH-35&TX-45, Less than 5 min to schools, shopping and medical facilities. 15 min to the Domain. Condo is a end unit so only 1 shared wall. The property features many upgraded finishes including Omegastone countertops, under-cabinet lighting, upgraded hardwood floors and all SS appliances. Dual vanities in the master, bonus 2nd living area upstairs which could double as a office/movie theater (pre-wired) space. Epoxied double car garage and extra storage space. Hurry while it lasts!

(RLNE5575558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 have any available units?
7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 have?
Some of 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 pet-friendly?
No, 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 offer parking?
Yes, 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 offers parking.
Does 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 have a pool?
No, 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 have accessible units?
No, 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7220 Wyoming Springs Dr Unit 701 has units with dishwashers.
