Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

720 Cactus dr

720 Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

720 Cactus Drive, Round Rock, TX 78681
Chisholm Valley West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for lease in Round Rock - The house features 4 bed and 2 bath with new paint, new flooring and counter top. Nearby schools include Bluebonnet Elementary School, Deep Wood Elementary School. Near to Beautiful Chisholm Valley Park. Owner/Agent.2019 Remodeled!! No HoA ...Less Restrictions...

From IH-35, West on McNeil Rd, L on St Williams, L on Cactus Dr, House on L; From MoPac / Toll-45, exit Louis Henna / La Frontera and go north on Rt 172, R on McNeil, R on St Williams, L on Cactus Dr, House on L.

(RLNE5176921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

