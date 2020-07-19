704 Lakeview CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room garage guest suite

"Close to All Three Schools on a Cul-de-Sac, Master and Guest Suite Downstairs" Walk-in through a full covered front porch to an elegant tiled foyer that opens to a large family room. The family room has a fireplace and a nice view of the good-sized rear yard. The updated kitchen is ideally open to the family room and has a bay window breakfast area, stainless appliances, dark stained cabinetry and granite countertops. The downstairs master suite is spacious and the master bath has dual vanities. A convenient guest suite/fourth bedroom/study adds flexibility to this floorplan. The upstairs has two bedrooms separated by a game room and a secondary bathroom with two vanities. Walk-out to a covered rear porch and a quiet backyard. This home sits on one of the most peaceful and secluded yards in the neighborhood. Additional Features Include: Side entry two car garage, extensive low-maintenance ceramic tile floors.