Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

704 Lakeview CV

704 Lakeview Cv · No Longer Available
Location

704 Lakeview Cv, Round Rock, TX 78681
Round Rock West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
garage
guest suite
"Close to All Three Schools on a Cul-de-Sac, Master and Guest Suite Downstairs" Walk-in through a full covered front porch to an elegant tiled foyer that opens to a large family room. The family room has a fireplace and a nice view of the good-sized rear yard. The updated kitchen is ideally open to the family room and has a bay window breakfast area, stainless appliances, dark stained cabinetry and granite countertops. The downstairs master suite is spacious and the master bath has dual vanities. A convenient guest suite/fourth bedroom/study adds flexibility to this floorplan. The upstairs has two bedrooms separated by a game room and a secondary bathroom with two vanities. Walk-out to a covered rear porch and a quiet backyard. This home sits on one of the most peaceful and secluded yards in the neighborhood. Additional Features Include: Side entry two car garage, extensive low-maintenance ceramic tile floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Lakeview CV have any available units?
704 Lakeview CV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Lakeview CV have?
Some of 704 Lakeview CV's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Lakeview CV currently offering any rent specials?
704 Lakeview CV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Lakeview CV pet-friendly?
No, 704 Lakeview CV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 704 Lakeview CV offer parking?
Yes, 704 Lakeview CV offers parking.
Does 704 Lakeview CV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Lakeview CV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Lakeview CV have a pool?
No, 704 Lakeview CV does not have a pool.
Does 704 Lakeview CV have accessible units?
No, 704 Lakeview CV does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Lakeview CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Lakeview CV has units with dishwashers.
