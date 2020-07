Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO pets and Non smokers only. Great duplex with new paint, new baseboards, and new carpet ! Ready for move in immediately. Close to I-35, shopping, and dining. One story duplex with tile in all rooms except bedrooms. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are provided. 2 bedrooms and one bath. Fireplace in family room and private backyard.