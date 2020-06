Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Spacious One Bedroom Apartment Near Downtown - Property Id: 287388



Beautiful brand new upstairs one bedroom/one bath apt for rent just blocks away from the Round Rock Historical entertainment district.

Includes large outdoor balcony. $1500 to rent and $1500 security deposit. Utilities split 1/3 between other two units on property. Available for showing everyday between 10:00AM - 6:00PM. Property won't last long, so if interested, please contact Mario Rubio at 512-243-1488.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287388

No Pets Allowed



