Round Rock, TX
505 Peterson Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

505 Peterson Street

505 Peterson Street · (512) 618-9228
Location

505 Peterson Street, Round Rock, TX 78664
Twin Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Peterson Street · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 4/2.5/2 home in Twin Ridge! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 home in Twin Ridge, recent updated tile, carpet, kitchen cabinets, HVAC systems, fixtures and more, Granite counter tops in gourmet kitchen with center island, Energy star appliances, All beds up, extra parking pads beside house, Large covered deck and storage shed in large back yard. $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.

(RLNE5874872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Peterson Street have any available units?
505 Peterson Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Peterson Street have?
Some of 505 Peterson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Peterson Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Peterson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Peterson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Peterson Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 Peterson Street offer parking?
Yes, 505 Peterson Street offers parking.
Does 505 Peterson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Peterson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Peterson Street have a pool?
No, 505 Peterson Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Peterson Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Peterson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Peterson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Peterson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
