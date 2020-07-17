505 Peterson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 4/2.5/2 home in Twin Ridge! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 home in Twin Ridge, recent updated tile, carpet, kitchen cabinets, HVAC systems, fixtures and more, Granite counter tops in gourmet kitchen with center island, Energy star appliances, All beds up, extra parking pads beside house, Large covered deck and storage shed in large back yard. $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



(RLNE5874872)