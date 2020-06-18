All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:15 PM

4304 Arques AVE

4304 Arques Ave · (512) 346-3550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4304 Arques Ave, Round Rock, TX 78665

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful NEW home, wood-look tile throughout the main areas and study, windows let in tons of natural light, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and 36" cooktop. center island, walk in pantry, granite counter tops. End your day relaxing in the luxury of your master bedroom with bay window and attached retreat with a garden tub and walk-in shower with decorative tile floor. Enjoy the extended covered patio and beautiful view of wooded parkland. Close to major employers, shopping. MOVE IN READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Arques AVE have any available units?
4304 Arques AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 Arques AVE have?
Some of 4304 Arques AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Arques AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Arques AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Arques AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Arques AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 4304 Arques AVE offer parking?
No, 4304 Arques AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4304 Arques AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Arques AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Arques AVE have a pool?
No, 4304 Arques AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Arques AVE have accessible units?
No, 4304 Arques AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Arques AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Arques AVE has units with dishwashers.
