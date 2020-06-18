4304 Arques AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful NEW home, wood-look tile throughout the main areas and study, windows let in tons of natural light, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and 36" cooktop. center island, walk in pantry, granite counter tops. End your day relaxing in the luxury of your master bedroom with bay window and attached retreat with a garden tub and walk-in shower with decorative tile floor. Enjoy the extended covered patio and beautiful view of wooded parkland. Close to major employers, shopping. MOVE IN READY.