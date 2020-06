Amenities

granite counters garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful home in a great Round Rock neighborhood. The house is one story and has high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. The wood and tile flooring is gorgeous and as well as the granite countertops. The double car garage is perfect for your cars or extra storage. Plus the backyard is a great size for weekend activities and for the pups to run around! Call us today for a showing!