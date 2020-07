Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

GREAT RENTAL! Open floor plan and quite location. Wood flooring and tile throughout. Beautiful crown molding, Spacious master with walk-in closet. Kitchen has island with granite countertop and eat in area. 2 bedrooms with shared full bath, can be used as office. Corner lot and fully fenced. Check out this perfect home before its gone.