3831 Aqua LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

Beautifully maintained 2 story home in Mayfield Ranch! Quiet and serene setting, backing to pond & greenbelt. Great floor plan w/ open concept living, master suite down, formal dining, and game room upstairs with views of the pond. Kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, breakfast bar, breakfast area, as well as ample counter & cabinet space. Gorgeous Acacia hardwood in dining room and master; tile in remainder of downstairs. Walk to community pool & playground! Exemplary RRISD. Fridge included.