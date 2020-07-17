All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3756 Top Rock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3756 Top Rock Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:18 PM

3756 Top Rock Lane

3756 Top Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3756 Top Rock Lane, Round Rock, TX 78681
Preserve at Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tranquil, Tree Covered, Two-Story Brick Home Backs To Private Park Like Greenbelt... Enjoy The Evening Relaxing On Your Back Patio Overlooking Your Own Slice Of Paradise!!! Beautifully Maintained & Decorated Home Features Open Floor Plan, Walking Distance To Neighborhood Pool. Covered Patio With Mature Hardwoods In Front & Back Yard, 42" Raised Panel Kitchen Cabinets With Island, Custom 2" Blinds, Emerson Remote Programmable Thermostat, & So Much More !!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3756 Top Rock Lane have any available units?
3756 Top Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 3756 Top Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3756 Top Rock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3756 Top Rock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3756 Top Rock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3756 Top Rock Lane offer parking?
No, 3756 Top Rock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3756 Top Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3756 Top Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3756 Top Rock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3756 Top Rock Lane has a pool.
Does 3756 Top Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 3756 Top Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3756 Top Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3756 Top Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3756 Top Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3756 Top Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District