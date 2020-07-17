3756 Top Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tranquil, Tree Covered, Two-Story Brick Home Backs To Private Park Like Greenbelt... Enjoy The Evening Relaxing On Your Back Patio Overlooking Your Own Slice Of Paradise!!! Beautifully Maintained & Decorated Home Features Open Floor Plan, Walking Distance To Neighborhood Pool. Covered Patio With Mature Hardwoods In Front & Back Yard, 42" Raised Panel Kitchen Cabinets With Island, Custom 2" Blinds, Emerson Remote Programmable Thermostat, & So Much More !!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.