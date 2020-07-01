3726 Harvey Penick Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

EXECUTIVE HOME backing to Forest Creek Golf Course. *4 bedroom*2.5 bath*2 lofts upstairs*Island kitchen* Granite counters*Kitchen opens to large Family Room, so you don't have to miss out*Hard tile*Wood floors*Banister staircase overlooking lower level*Mother-in-law floor plan upstairs* Master has Jetted soaking tub & separate shower*Faux Wood blinds*2.5 car garage*Elevated backyard deck*Golf course access*Mature oak shaded yards. Great home for multi-generational or au-pair living arrangement. Make Ready in process! Call for a Showing today! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).