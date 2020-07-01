All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3726 Harvey Penick Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3726 Harvey Penick Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM

3726 Harvey Penick Dr

3726 Harvey Penick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Forest Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3726 Harvey Penick Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Forest Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
EXECUTIVE HOME backing to Forest Creek Golf Course. *4 bedroom*2.5 bath*2 lofts upstairs*Island kitchen* Granite counters*Kitchen opens to large Family Room, so you don't have to miss out*Hard tile*Wood floors*Banister staircase overlooking lower level*Mother-in-law floor plan upstairs* Master has Jetted soaking tub & separate shower*Faux Wood blinds*2.5 car garage*Elevated backyard deck*Golf course access*Mature oak shaded yards. Great home for multi-generational or au-pair living arrangement. Make Ready in process! Call for a Showing today! Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 Harvey Penick Dr have any available units?
3726 Harvey Penick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3726 Harvey Penick Dr have?
Some of 3726 Harvey Penick Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3726 Harvey Penick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Harvey Penick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Harvey Penick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 Harvey Penick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3726 Harvey Penick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3726 Harvey Penick Dr offers parking.
Does 3726 Harvey Penick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 Harvey Penick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Harvey Penick Dr have a pool?
No, 3726 Harvey Penick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Harvey Penick Dr have accessible units?
No, 3726 Harvey Penick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Harvey Penick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3726 Harvey Penick Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rocking Horse Ranch
1801 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Bartz Ranch
1100 Hidden Valley Dr
Round Rock, TX 78665
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District