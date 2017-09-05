3721 Pine Needle Cir

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

Excellent condition! - Lovely 1 story home with great open floor plan. 3 spacious bedroom, 2 bath and dedicated office. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, overlooks family room with fireplace. Refrigerator stays.Located near Round Rock Premium outlet, restaurants, and easy access to I35, Parmer and toll roads.Walk to neighborhood pool, park, and clubhouse. Pets negotiable.

Round Rock ISD. Exemplary rated Chandler Oaks and Walsh Middle School.

Qualifications: Must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650, and gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.



(RLNE5141618)