3721 Pine Needle Cir
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3721 Pine Needle Cir

3721 Pine Needle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3721 Pine Needle Circle, Round Rock, TX 78681
Village at Mayfield Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Excellent condition! - Lovely 1 story home with great open floor plan. 3 spacious bedroom, 2 bath and dedicated office. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, overlooks family room with fireplace. Refrigerator stays.Located near Round Rock Premium outlet, restaurants, and easy access to I35, Parmer and toll roads.Walk to neighborhood pool, park, and clubhouse. Pets negotiable.
Round Rock ISD. Exemplary rated Chandler Oaks and Walsh Middle School.
Qualifications: Must have good rental history or mortgage payments, credit score over 650, and gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

(RLNE5141618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

