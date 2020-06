Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Car Garage Home in Round Rock! - Home has roomy kitchen that opens to breakfast nook & spacious great room, 9ft ceilings throughout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets & granite counter-tops. Master suite features walk-in closet & shower/tub combo. Perfect for Texas entertaining with a large covered patio in the back that extends the length of the home. Includes refrigerator and washer/dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5063462)