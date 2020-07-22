2918 RR 620 #244

Amenities

Gorgeous updated condo in the prestigious community of Villas on Lake Travis. Access to two pools, tram down to lake, fitness center and common grounds with trails. Updated kitchen in granite countertops, travertine backsplash and stainless steel appliances! Very spacious open feel to the entire unit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

