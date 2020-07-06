All apartments in Round Rock
1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard

1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard, Round Rock, TX 78681
Sam Bass Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sam Bass Home For Lease - Feel at home in this open floor plan with natural light that pours through the windows throughout the home. The living room opens to the dining area and has hardwood and tile flooring and a fantastic brick fireplace. Galley kitchen has ample countertop and storage space. Relax in the master retreat with an ensuite bath that has a double vanity. 3 spacious guest bedrooms are ready for your personalization. You will love the private backyard with an oversized deck, perfect for grilling out!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Round Rock ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5700425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard have any available units?
1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard have?
Some of 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Is 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
