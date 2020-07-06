1812 Hollow Tree Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Sam Bass Home For Lease - Feel at home in this open floor plan with natural light that pours through the windows throughout the home. The living room opens to the dining area and has hardwood and tile flooring and a fantastic brick fireplace. Galley kitchen has ample countertop and storage space. Relax in the master retreat with an ensuite bath that has a double vanity. 3 spacious guest bedrooms are ready for your personalization. You will love the private backyard with an oversized deck, perfect for grilling out!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Round Rock ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



