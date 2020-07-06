All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

1540 Tonia Loop

1540 Tonia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Tonia Loop, Round Rock, TX 78665
Stoney Brook

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home in Round Rock! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.

>>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/n1NjWfTIpyc <<<<

Schedule your appointment today to view this lovely home! This fully renovated w/ engineered hardwood floors on the lower level, carpet, and new tile and granite for a modern look. Large Master downstairs, Large Kitchen w/ Corian Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Center Island opens to the Family Room ~ Three extra-large Bedrooms Upstairs. This is a must-see!

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2006

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- High Ceilings!
- Beautiful wood floors on the first floor!
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Media/ multipurpose space on the second floor!
- Windows throughout providing tons of light!
- Private fenced-in back yard!
- Tons of storage, cabinet and closet space!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5709006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Tonia Loop have any available units?
1540 Tonia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Tonia Loop have?
Some of 1540 Tonia Loop's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Tonia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Tonia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Tonia Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Tonia Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Tonia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Tonia Loop offers parking.
Does 1540 Tonia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Tonia Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Tonia Loop have a pool?
No, 1540 Tonia Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Tonia Loop have accessible units?
No, 1540 Tonia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Tonia Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Tonia Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

