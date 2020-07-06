1540 Tonia Loop

Amenities
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home in Round Rock! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.
>>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/n1NjWfTIpyc <<<<
Schedule your appointment today to view this lovely home! This fully renovated w/ engineered hardwood floors on the lower level, carpet, and new tile and granite for a modern look. Large Master downstairs, Large Kitchen w/ Corian Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Center Island opens to the Family Room ~ Three extra-large Bedrooms Upstairs. This is a must-see!
IMPORTANT DETAILS:
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2006
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- High Ceilings!
- Beautiful wood floors on the first floor!
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Media/ multipurpose space on the second floor!
- Windows throughout providing tons of light!
- Private fenced-in back yard!
- Tons of storage, cabinet and closet space!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
