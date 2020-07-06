1540 Tonia Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home in Round Rock! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.



>>>> Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/n1NjWfTIpyc <<<<



Schedule your appointment today to view this lovely home! This fully renovated w/ engineered hardwood floors on the lower level, carpet, and new tile and granite for a modern look. Large Master downstairs, Large Kitchen w/ Corian Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Center Island opens to the Family Room ~ Three extra-large Bedrooms Upstairs. This is a must-see!



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock

YEAR BUILT: 2006



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- High Ceilings!

- Beautiful wood floors on the first floor!

- Open/Spacious Layout!

- Media/ multipurpose space on the second floor!

- Windows throughout providing tons of light!

- Private fenced-in back yard!

- Tons of storage, cabinet and closet space!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5709006)