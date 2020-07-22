1421 Garden Path Dr

Amenities

Gas fireplace, loft and large covered back porch. New flooring and paint through-out. Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Greenslopes at Lake Creek. Short walk to public transit, Brushy Creek trailhead and Lake Creek park. Pets allowed, pending pet interview and $250 pet deposit. $1500.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Thorough background check and references required. Now showing, text/call Stephine at 214-641-4560. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.