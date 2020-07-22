All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1421 Garden Path Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1421 Garden Path Dr
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:20 AM

1421 Garden Path Dr

1421 Garden Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1421 Garden Path, Round Rock, TX 78664
Greenslopes at Lake Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gas fireplace, loft and large covered back porch. New flooring and paint through-out. Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Greenslopes at Lake Creek. Short walk to public transit, Brushy Creek trailhead and Lake Creek park. Pets allowed, pending pet interview and $250 pet deposit. $1500.00/mo, $1500.00 security deposit. Thorough background check and references required. Now showing, text/call Stephine at 214-641-4560. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Garden Path Dr have any available units?
1421 Garden Path Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Garden Path Dr have?
Some of 1421 Garden Path Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Garden Path Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Garden Path Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Garden Path Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Garden Path Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Garden Path Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Garden Path Dr offers parking.
Does 1421 Garden Path Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 Garden Path Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Garden Path Dr have a pool?
No, 1421 Garden Path Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Garden Path Dr have accessible units?
No, 1421 Garden Path Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Garden Path Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Garden Path Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkwood Terrace
1201 East Old Settlers Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bexley Round Rock
1401 Satellite View
Round Rock, TX 78665
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Madison at Dell Ranch
700 Louis Henna Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Bell at Teravista
1700 University Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Rock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Apartments
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District