Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1316 Ashley Dr.
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:21 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1316 Ashley Dr.
1316 Ashley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1316 Ashley Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Indian Ridge
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for lease in Round Rock - Extra nice Centex built home in popular Indian Ridge(Laurel Ridge), big rooms. new hand scraped wood, Ext. 3 side brick , fireplace too...
(RLNE4943196)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1316 Ashley Dr. have any available units?
1316 Ashley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Round Rock, TX
.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Round Rock Rent Report
.
Is 1316 Ashley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Ashley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Ashley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Ashley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Ashley Dr. offer parking?
No, 1316 Ashley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Ashley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Ashley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Ashley Dr. have a pool?
No, 1316 Ashley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Ashley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1316 Ashley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Ashley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Ashley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Ashley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Ashley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
