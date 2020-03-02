1304 Hillridge

Amenities
Breathtaking 1.5 story with all the rooms on the main level except game room up. Backs to golf course. Large kitchen includes 42" cabinets, granite, butlers pantry, breakfast bar area, stainless steel appliances with 2 ovens, upgraded refrigerator, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry with hidden closet behind pantry. Master suite offers a garden tub, separate shower & huge closet. 3 bay garage is a tandem garage & great for storage. Lease term is negotiable but can not expire August - January. Move in's are no sooner than 4 days after approval.
