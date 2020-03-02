All apartments in Round Rock
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

1304 Hillridge

1304 Hillridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Hillridge Dr, Round Rock, TX 78665

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Breathtaking 1.5 story with all the rooms on the main level except game room up. Backs to golf course. Large kitchen includes 42" cabinets, granite, butlers pantry, breakfast bar area, stainless steel appliances with 2 ovens, upgraded refrigerator, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry with hidden closet behind pantry. Master suite offers a garden tub, separate shower & huge closet. 3 bay garage is a tandem garage & great for storage. Lease term is negotiable but can not expire August - January. Move in's are no sooner than 4 days after approval.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Hillridge have any available units?
1304 Hillridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Hillridge have?
Some of 1304 Hillridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Hillridge currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Hillridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Hillridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Hillridge is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Hillridge offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Hillridge offers parking.
Does 1304 Hillridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Hillridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Hillridge have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Hillridge has a pool.
Does 1304 Hillridge have accessible units?
No, 1304 Hillridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Hillridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Hillridge has units with dishwashers.
