Round Rock, TX
1302 Rainbow Parke Drive
1302 Rainbow Parke Drive

1302 Rainbow Parke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Rainbow Parke Drive, Round Rock, TX 78665
Rainbow Parke

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home available now in Round Rock! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home off Hwy 79 in Round Rock. Minutes from Dell Diamond Baseball field and Wal-mart/HEB Plus. High ceilings and archways give the home and open feeling that allows for easy entertaining. Great kitchen with tons of storage space. Large bedrooms with high ceilings too. Large master bedroom and bathroom make it great place to escape! Enjoy hanging out in the backyard or under the covered porch. Ready for Move-in!

(RLNE3345735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive have any available units?
1302 Rainbow Parke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Rainbow Parke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive offer parking?
No, 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive have a pool?
No, 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Rainbow Parke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
