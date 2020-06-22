1302 Rainbow Parke Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home available now in Round Rock! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home off Hwy 79 in Round Rock. Minutes from Dell Diamond Baseball field and Wal-mart/HEB Plus. High ceilings and archways give the home and open feeling that allows for easy entertaining. Great kitchen with tons of storage space. Large bedrooms with high ceilings too. Large master bedroom and bathroom make it great place to escape! Enjoy hanging out in the backyard or under the covered porch. Ready for Move-in!



(RLNE3345735)