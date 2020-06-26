1122 Sundrop Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Sundrop Place - make it Your next Place! - Property Id: 133823



Charming, bright, airy, open plan, single story home for rent in lovely Round Rock neighborhood convenient to Dell, shopping, parks and excellent Round Rock ISD schools. Renovated with laminate floors throughout and tile floors in the baths/kitchen. Great fig tree in back yard. Beautiful, leafy backyard with covered deck and mature trees - an urban oasis!!



SS appliances - refrigerator, gas range, built in microwave & dishwasher.

Granite countertops and tile backsplash.

Washer/Dryer included.

Updated fixtures and faucets.

Ceiling fans and blinds installed.

Laminate floors through-out with new tile in kitchen and bathrooms.

2 car attached garage. New roof/ext paint.

Large master suite w/walk in closet, master bath w/double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.

Tenant pays utilities.



This house is on a pretty, quiet cul de sac with a community pool and playground within a 1 minute walk.



No pets over 30 pounds. Indoor cats ok!



Please text or email to view - you'll be glad you did!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133823p

Property Id 133823



(RLNE5017642)