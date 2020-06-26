All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 1122 Sundrop Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
1122 Sundrop Pl
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1122 Sundrop Pl

1122 Sundrop Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1122 Sundrop Place, Round Rock, TX 78665
Round Rock Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Sundrop Place - make it Your next Place! - Property Id: 133823

Charming, bright, airy, open plan, single story home for rent in lovely Round Rock neighborhood convenient to Dell, shopping, parks and excellent Round Rock ISD schools. Renovated with laminate floors throughout and tile floors in the baths/kitchen. Great fig tree in back yard. Beautiful, leafy backyard with covered deck and mature trees - an urban oasis!!

SS appliances - refrigerator, gas range, built in microwave & dishwasher.
Granite countertops and tile backsplash.
Washer/Dryer included.
Updated fixtures and faucets.
Ceiling fans and blinds installed.
Laminate floors through-out with new tile in kitchen and bathrooms.
2 car attached garage. New roof/ext paint.
Large master suite w/walk in closet, master bath w/double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.
Tenant pays utilities.

This house is on a pretty, quiet cul de sac with a community pool and playground within a 1 minute walk.

No pets over 30 pounds. Indoor cats ok!

Please text or email to view - you'll be glad you did!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133823p
Property Id 133823

(RLNE5017642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Sundrop Pl have any available units?
1122 Sundrop Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Sundrop Pl have?
Some of 1122 Sundrop Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Sundrop Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Sundrop Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Sundrop Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Sundrop Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Sundrop Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Sundrop Pl offers parking.
Does 1122 Sundrop Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Sundrop Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Sundrop Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1122 Sundrop Pl has a pool.
Does 1122 Sundrop Pl have accessible units?
No, 1122 Sundrop Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Sundrop Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Sundrop Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
Foxfire
2100 Willowbend Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir
Round Rock, TX 78681

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District