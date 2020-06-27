1008 Cedar Falls ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

New to market & 1st time leased. Custom built, quality thru-out. Fresh carpet & int. paint, new ext. paint, recent Trane A/C system max efficiency. 4th BR.w/ closet separate of other 2 BR's, french doors, 4 perfect office area. Secondary BR's separate from master suite. Dream kitchen w/ walls of custom white cabinetry, island, granite, SS appliance package. Over-sized wood deck both covered & uncovered. Giant electric awning. A must see home for person looking for quality. Over sized garage for storage