Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:48 PM

1008 Cedar Falls ST

1008 Cedar Falls Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Cedar Falls Street, Round Rock, TX 78681
Creekmont West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New to market & 1st time leased. Custom built, quality thru-out. Fresh carpet & int. paint, new ext. paint, recent Trane A/C system max efficiency. 4th BR.w/ closet separate of other 2 BR's, french doors, 4 perfect office area. Secondary BR's separate from master suite. Dream kitchen w/ walls of custom white cabinetry, island, granite, SS appliance package. Over-sized wood deck both covered & uncovered. Giant electric awning. A must see home for person looking for quality. Over sized garage for storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Cedar Falls ST have any available units?
1008 Cedar Falls ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Cedar Falls ST have?
Some of 1008 Cedar Falls ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Cedar Falls ST currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Cedar Falls ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Cedar Falls ST pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Cedar Falls ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1008 Cedar Falls ST offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Cedar Falls ST offers parking.
Does 1008 Cedar Falls ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Cedar Falls ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Cedar Falls ST have a pool?
No, 1008 Cedar Falls ST does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Cedar Falls ST have accessible units?
No, 1008 Cedar Falls ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Cedar Falls ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Cedar Falls ST has units with dishwashers.
