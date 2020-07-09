916 Melrose Drive

Amenities

Completely remodeled mid-centruty modern home on a large heavily treed lot, cedar fence. Interior has ceramic tile floors that look like hardwoods, Large open living-dining room has vaulted ceiling. The redesigned and bright eat-in-kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops, all stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry with soft close drawers. The master suite is carpeted with a great updated master bath w double sinks and a walk in shower. 2nd & 3rd bedroom are separated by hall to garage. The garage is sheet rocked and has epoxy flooring and extra storage. Recent HVAC ducts and electrical panel. The beautiful backyard is large w a spacious patio and sitting area. Exemplary Richardson ISD schools too!