Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

911 Fernwood Drive

911 Fernwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

911 Fernwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning remodeled home in Richardson Heights Estates with hand scraped oak floors, new paint and base throughout. Kitchen features Custom cabinets, exotic granite, ss appliances, farmhouse sink and more! Home has 4 spacious bedrooms, laundry closet, lots of storage and a large family room with cozy fireplace! Master bath complete with porcelain and glass accent tile in the oversized frameless shower with rainfall shower head, furniture style vanity with carrara marble and all new fixtures! Secondary bathroom has a stunning furniture style double vanity with granite counter top, porcelain tile and all new fixtures! Situated on a large corner lot with Brand New Deck, Fence, Windows, AC and July 2019 Roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Fernwood Drive have any available units?
911 Fernwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Fernwood Drive have?
Some of 911 Fernwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Fernwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 Fernwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Fernwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 911 Fernwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 911 Fernwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 911 Fernwood Drive offers parking.
Does 911 Fernwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Fernwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Fernwood Drive have a pool?
No, 911 Fernwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 911 Fernwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 Fernwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Fernwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Fernwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

