911 Fernwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning remodeled home in Richardson Heights Estates with hand scraped oak floors, new paint and base throughout. Kitchen features Custom cabinets, exotic granite, ss appliances, farmhouse sink and more! Home has 4 spacious bedrooms, laundry closet, lots of storage and a large family room with cozy fireplace! Master bath complete with porcelain and glass accent tile in the oversized frameless shower with rainfall shower head, furniture style vanity with carrara marble and all new fixtures! Secondary bathroom has a stunning furniture style double vanity with granite counter top, porcelain tile and all new fixtures! Situated on a large corner lot with Brand New Deck, Fence, Windows, AC and July 2019 Roof.