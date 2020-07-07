887 Dublin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

INTERNET CONNECTION & WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Furnished Spacious condo with high ceiling and natural light, in the heart of Richardson, located within close distance of Cottonwood park & Dover Elementary School. Great floor plan. Fresh interior paint. Each Bedrooms on the 2nd floor has its own private baths & walk-in closets. Private fenced patio with outside storage. All kitchen appliances, washer & dryer included. 1 reserved covered parking space & the rest is non reserved. Perfectly maintained community pool and club house. Water, sewage, trash & HOA Fees are paid by Landlord; tenant pays electric only. Pets approved if under 50 lbs and and on a case by case basis. No Smoking.