All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 887 Dublin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
887 Dublin Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:03 AM

887 Dublin Drive

887 Dublin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

887 Dublin Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
INTERNET CONNECTION & WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Furnished Spacious condo with high ceiling and natural light, in the heart of Richardson, located within close distance of Cottonwood park & Dover Elementary School. Great floor plan. Fresh interior paint. Each Bedrooms on the 2nd floor has its own private baths & walk-in closets. Private fenced patio with outside storage. All kitchen appliances, washer & dryer included. 1 reserved covered parking space & the rest is non reserved. Perfectly maintained community pool and club house. Water, sewage, trash & HOA Fees are paid by Landlord; tenant pays electric only. Pets approved if under 50 lbs and and on a case by case basis. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 887 Dublin Drive have any available units?
887 Dublin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 887 Dublin Drive have?
Some of 887 Dublin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 887 Dublin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
887 Dublin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 887 Dublin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 887 Dublin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 887 Dublin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 887 Dublin Drive offers parking.
Does 887 Dublin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 887 Dublin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 887 Dublin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 887 Dublin Drive has a pool.
Does 887 Dublin Drive have accessible units?
No, 887 Dublin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 887 Dublin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 887 Dublin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District