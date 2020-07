Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Like New townhouse in gated community! Very open concept! first floor features master bedroom, kitchen, utility room and high ceiling living area! second floor have huge living or gaming space opens to downstairs! additionally, there are 2 bedrooms with big walk in closet and a full bath on second floor. house is move in ready! come to check this one out before it is gone!