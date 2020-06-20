8328 Tuscarora Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new 2019 townhome with 2 car garage. Simply Gorgeous, Ashton Woods built with upgrades throughout. Huge island kitchen with gas range.. All bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room on second floor. Plano schools. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.