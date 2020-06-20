All apartments in Richardson
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:46 PM

8328 Tuscarora Lane

8328 Tuscarora Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8328 Tuscarora Ln, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new 2019 townhome with 2 car garage. Simply Gorgeous, Ashton Woods built with upgrades throughout. Huge island kitchen with gas range.. All bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room on second floor. Plano schools. No smokers. Pets negotiable but require screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8328 Tuscarora Lane have any available units?
8328 Tuscarora Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8328 Tuscarora Lane have?
Some of 8328 Tuscarora Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8328 Tuscarora Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8328 Tuscarora Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8328 Tuscarora Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8328 Tuscarora Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8328 Tuscarora Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8328 Tuscarora Lane offers parking.
Does 8328 Tuscarora Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8328 Tuscarora Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8328 Tuscarora Lane have a pool?
No, 8328 Tuscarora Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8328 Tuscarora Lane have accessible units?
No, 8328 Tuscarora Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8328 Tuscarora Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8328 Tuscarora Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

