Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:39 AM

8238 Primrose Way

Location

8238 Primrose Way, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Location,location,location!A stunning new town home in a master planed community University Place.This well designed contemporary home is 3 bedroom,2 and half bath,1 living & 1 dining area down,another living area is up with laundry room.South North facing provides plenty of natural lights, living room and master room have ceiling fans. a spacious back yard offering you relaxing personal time. Community is next door to UTD,walking distance to shopping, dining,entertainment.3 minutes to TX-190, 10 minutes to Dallas Tollway. Awesome amenity,including 3 different size pools, club house, playground ,and walking trail to meet your quality life style.All appliances are included,you will definitely love this new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8238 Primrose Way have any available units?
8238 Primrose Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8238 Primrose Way have?
Some of 8238 Primrose Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8238 Primrose Way currently offering any rent specials?
8238 Primrose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8238 Primrose Way pet-friendly?
No, 8238 Primrose Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 8238 Primrose Way offer parking?
Yes, 8238 Primrose Way offers parking.
Does 8238 Primrose Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8238 Primrose Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8238 Primrose Way have a pool?
Yes, 8238 Primrose Way has a pool.
Does 8238 Primrose Way have accessible units?
No, 8238 Primrose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8238 Primrose Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8238 Primrose Way has units with dishwashers.

