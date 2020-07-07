8238 Primrose Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage new construction

Location,location,location!A stunning new town home in a master planed community University Place.This well designed contemporary home is 3 bedroom,2 and half bath,1 living & 1 dining area down,another living area is up with laundry room.South North facing provides plenty of natural lights, living room and master room have ceiling fans. a spacious back yard offering you relaxing personal time. Community is next door to UTD,walking distance to shopping, dining,entertainment.3 minutes to TX-190, 10 minutes to Dallas Tollway. Awesome amenity,including 3 different size pools, club house, playground ,and walking trail to meet your quality life style.All appliances are included,you will definitely love this new home.