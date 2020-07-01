822 Vinecrest

Updated and clean cottage in the heart of Richardson. Lush landscaping and new sod in back. House has No carpet...Living area tile and all bedrooms hardwood like flooring. Lots of natural light. Granite tile countertops. 42in blinds. Home has lots of natural light flowing throughout. Schools include Greenwood Hills and Pearce. Every applicant over 18 needs to submit a TAR application along with proof of income. Please email to studiorealtypm@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
