All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 822 Vinecrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
822 Vinecrest
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:43 PM

822 Vinecrest

822 Vinecrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

822 Vinecrest Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and clean cottage in the heart of Richardson. Lush landscaping and new sod in back. House has No carpet...Living area tile and all bedrooms hardwood like flooring. Lots of natural light. Granite tile countertops. 42in blinds. Home has lots of natural light flowing throughout. Schools include Greenwood Hills and Pearce. Every applicant over 18 needs to submit a TAR application along with proof of income. Please email to studiorealtypm@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Vinecrest have any available units?
822 Vinecrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Vinecrest have?
Some of 822 Vinecrest's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Vinecrest currently offering any rent specials?
822 Vinecrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Vinecrest pet-friendly?
No, 822 Vinecrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 822 Vinecrest offer parking?
Yes, 822 Vinecrest offers parking.
Does 822 Vinecrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Vinecrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Vinecrest have a pool?
No, 822 Vinecrest does not have a pool.
Does 822 Vinecrest have accessible units?
No, 822 Vinecrest does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Vinecrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Vinecrest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District