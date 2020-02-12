One of the ideal neighborhoods in the JJ Pearce High School District and down the street from Greenwood Hills Elementary and UTD! Large family room with carpet. Kitchen is open to the dining room. Light and bright with neutral colors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Warren Way have any available units?
809 Warren Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
What amenities does 809 Warren Way have?
Some of 809 Warren Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Warren Way currently offering any rent specials?
809 Warren Way is not currently offering any rent specials.