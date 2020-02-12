All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 809 Warren Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
809 Warren Way
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:06 PM

809 Warren Way

809 Warren Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 Warren Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the ideal neighborhoods in the JJ Pearce High School District and down the street from Greenwood Hills Elementary and UTD! Large family room with carpet. Kitchen is open to the dining room. Light and bright with neutral colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Warren Way have any available units?
809 Warren Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Warren Way have?
Some of 809 Warren Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Warren Way currently offering any rent specials?
809 Warren Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Warren Way pet-friendly?
No, 809 Warren Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 809 Warren Way offer parking?
Yes, 809 Warren Way offers parking.
Does 809 Warren Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Warren Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Warren Way have a pool?
No, 809 Warren Way does not have a pool.
Does 809 Warren Way have accessible units?
No, 809 Warren Way does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Warren Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Warren Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District